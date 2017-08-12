5 Reasons to Use Linux for Development

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
5 Reasons to Use Linux for DevelopmentAug 11, 2017, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Joanna Stovic)
For years now, Linux has earned a reputation as a popular platform among IT enthusiasts. It has attracted everyone from system administrators to experimenting students. Yet, not enough is said about Linux power as a programming platform. Here are five reasons why this open source operating system should be at the top of your list when choosing a development environment.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)