Add A Searchable Command Palette To Any GTK3 Application Using Plotinus

(Other stories by Anonymous

Plotinus is a library that adds a searchable command palette to any GTK+ 3 application, similar to the Atom and Sublime Text Command Palette feature (or Unity HUD). To use it, press Ctrl + Shift + P and you can easily find the action you're looking for by typing a few letters, without having to go through the application menus.

Complete Story