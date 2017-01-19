Add A Searchable Command Palette To Any GTK3 Application Using Plotinus

|
Add A Searchable Command Palette To Any GTK3 Application Using PlotinusJan 19, 2017, 12:00
Plotinus is a library that adds a searchable command palette to any GTK+ 3 application, similar to the Atom and Sublime Text Command Palette feature (or Unity HUD). To use it, press Ctrl + Shift + P and you can easily find the action you're looking for by typing a few letters, without having to go through the application menus.
