Apt Update Indicator For GNOME Shell Keeps You Informed About Available Updates

Feb 07, 2017, 08:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Apt Update Indicator is a GNOME Shell extension that keeps you informed about available updates in Ubuntu GNOME / Debian. Using it, you get a new icon on the GNOME Shell Top Bar which displays the number of package updates, while from its menu you can see exactly which updates are pending, apply the updates, and more.

