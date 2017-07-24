ArchI0 - Arch Linux Applications Automatic Installation Script

This script provides an easiest way to install all essential applications for your Arch-based distribution. Please note that this script is meant for noobs only. Intermediate and advanced users can easily figure out how to use pacman to get things done. If you want to learn how ArchLinux works, I suggest you to manually install all softwares one by one. For those who are still noobs and wanted a quickest way to install all essential applications for their Arch-based systems, make use of this script.

