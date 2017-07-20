Code::Blocks IDE Review

Codeblocks is an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for programmers and developers. It comes with predefined tools to develop Qt applications, plugins, console applications, etc. considering one has installed the required tools independently (eg- Qt development tools). Most IDEs come with ???project??? feature and that???s the turning point because some of them requires user to create one before proceeding any further, where in some cases programming (in schools and colleges) exercise don???t really need tedious task of creating and setting up ???projects??? (More to this later).

