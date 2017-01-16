Devs Alerted to Long-Delayed Android Wear 2.0 Reboot

Google is moving ahead with its long-delayed launch of Android Wear 2.0, an operating system for its emerging wearables ecosystem, which finally could decouple the smartwatch from the smartphone.

Google reportedly has been working on two new smartwatches, code-named "Angelfish" and "Swordfish," and their release is expected to follow the new Android 2.0 release.

Complete Story

Related Stories: