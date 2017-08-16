Docker Updates Enterprise Edition with Secure Multi-Tenancy Support

Docker Inc. today announced the general availability of the latest iteration of its commercially supported flagship platform with Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) 17.06. The Docker EE 17.06 release is the first since March, when Docker EE debuted.

Docker EE is a rebranding and repositioning of Docker's commercial platform, providing what had previously been known as Docker Commercially Supported (CS) edition as well as the Docker Datacenter platform. Docker's release model also changed in March, with a monthly Community Edition (CE) release that provides a rapid iteration of features that are then rolled up and stabilized inside of the Enterprise Edition (EE) releases.

