Does your software development team use scrum?

To scale successfully, every software development team needs to have a plan in place to plan and manage their work, and open source is no different.

For many software teams, a scrum methodology is the framework they use for project management. Scrum is all about making development agile while keeping work sprints on a regular, fixed cadence so that features and bug fixes get built, tested, and deployed on a regular basis.

Complete Story