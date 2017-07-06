Dynamic tracing in Linux user and kernel space
Have you ever been in a situation where you realize that you didn't insert debug print at a few points in your code, so now you won't know if your CPU hits a particular line of code for execution until you recompile the code with debug statements? Don't worry, there's an easier solution. Basically, you need to insert dynamic probe points at different locations of your source code assembly instructions.
