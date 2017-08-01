Faster Tied Together: Bundling Your App with webpack

Webpack is a robust and extensible tool that brings speed, parity between environments, and organized code to your application. It does its best work graphing a modular codebase, tying many graphed dependencies together into a few output files. For anything webpack doesn’t do readily, it can be taught to do with plugins. It can graph JavaScript modules naturally, and it can transform just about anything into a JavaScript module with a special kind of plugin called a loader.

