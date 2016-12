GCC 6.3 Released

The GNU Compiler Collection version 6.3 has been released. GCC 6.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 6 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 6.2 with more than 79 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the FTP servers listed at: http://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html

