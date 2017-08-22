Getting Started With GitHub

|
Github is an online platform built to promote code hosting, version control and collaboration among individuals working on a common project. Projects can be handled from anywhere through the platform. (Hosting and reviewing code, managing projects and building software with other developers around the world) The GitHub platform offers project handling to both open-source and private projects.
