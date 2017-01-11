GitHub Unveils Atom 1.13 Hackable Text Editor, Makes It Easy to Reopen Projects

Two months in development, Atom 1.13 introduces a new version of the Octicons, GitHub's icons for those unfamiliar with the project, which includes 20 new icons that you can see in the screenshot gallery attached below, as well as improvements to line-weight and sizing normalization. To improve the overall performance of the editor, Atom 1.13 introduces benchmarks, helping users better quantify regressions and improvements. It also lets you reopen your project with its previous state using the brand-new Reopen Project menu item, which is also available as an API and palette command.

