GNOME 3.24's Mutter Window Manager to Improve HiDPI and EGLStream Support

We believe that Mutter is the second most important component of the open-source GNOME desktop environment, and the upcoming major release got a first Beta milestone the other day, bringing us a bunch of interesting improvements. Among these, there's better EGLStream support, along with HiDPI support for the window menu placement. The right scale is now set for tablet tool cursors on HiDPI (High Dots Per Inch) displays, and it looks like the low-level monitor configuration was migrated into Mutter. Moreover, on-screen display (OSD) will be shown on tablet mode switches and all the Mutter libraries can now be installed in parallel.

