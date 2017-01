GNOME's Mutter Rolls Out New Monitor Configuration System

GNOME developer Jonas Ådahl has begun landing his work on a new monitor configuration system in Mutter for the GNOME 3.24 desktop release.



Of this new monitor configuration system, Jonas explained in this tracker bug, "moving all low level monitor logic (i.e. CRTC/connector/... things into mutter, hiding it behind a higher level configuration API).

