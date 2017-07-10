How the Puppet DevOps Tool Is Used to Improve Security, Compliance

The open-source Puppet configuration management tool is widely used by organizations to enable DevOps processes and workflows. Puppet also plays a strong in enabling security and compliance as well, according to Deepak Giridharagopal, CTO and Chief Architect of Puppet.

"If you have inputs to a system, you need to manage them over time," Giridharagopal said.

