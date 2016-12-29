How to do line-by-line comparison of files in Linux using diff command

(Other stories by Ansh

In Linux, the diff command can be used to compare two files, but the thing is that there's a slight learning curve involved with this utility. If you don't know how diff works, and are looking for quick tutorial to get started, look no further, as in this article, we will discuss the basics of this command along with some easy to understand examples.

Complete Story