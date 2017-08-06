How to Install Redis Server in CentOS and Debian Based Systems

|
How to Install Redis Server in CentOS and Debian Based SystemsAug 06, 2017
Tecmint: Redis is an open source, high-performance and flexible in-memory data structure store (key value format) used as a database, cache and message broker. It is written in ANSI C and runs on most if not all Unix-like operating systems including Linux (recommended for deploying) without external dependencies.
