Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

How to make file-specific setting changes in Vim using Modeline

Feb 03, 2017, 05:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Ansh)

While plugins are no doubt one of Vim's biggest strengths, there are several other functionalities that make it one of the most powerful and feature-rich text editors/IDEs available to Linux users today. One of these functionalities is the ability to make file-specific setting changes. This ability can be accessed using the editor's Modeline feature.

Complete Story

Related Stories: