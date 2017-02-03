How to make file-specific setting changes in Vim using Modeline

|
How to make file-specific setting changes in Vim using ModelineFeb 03, 2017, 05:00
While plugins are no doubt one of Vim's biggest strengths, there are several other functionalities that make it one of the most powerful and feature-rich text editors/IDEs available to Linux users today. One of these functionalities is the ability to make file-specific setting changes. This ability can be accessed using the editor's Modeline feature.
