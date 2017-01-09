How to record a region of your desktop as animated GIF on Linux

(Other stories by Ansh

This tutorial shows how to record a region of your screen or a program window and store it as an animated gif. Those in technical spheres usually use animated gifs to quickly describe how a problem or an error gets triggered. It's also a useful way of explaining how a particular feature in a software application works. You can easily use gifs in online forums, your company presentations, and more.

Complete Story