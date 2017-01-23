How to write web apps in R with Shiny

Shiny is a toolkit from RStudio that makes creating web applications much easier. Installation is easy from an R console, just one line, and the latest stable version will be loaded up for you to use. There's a great tutorial that walks you through the concepts of setting up application, building one skill on top of prior lessons. Shiny is licensed GPLv3, and the source is available on GitHub.

