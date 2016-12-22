KDE Contributor Showcases Android 6.0-Based Plasma Mobile Running on Nexus 5X

We all know that KDE's Plasma Mobile operating system is still in the works and nowhere near becoming mainstream anytime soon, or even shipping on some no-name device. In its current development state, the mobile OS appears to be functional on a very small number of devices, including the popular Nexus 5 and One Plus One. According to Mr. Shah, these smartphones are using the older Android 5.0 or CyanogenMod 12 mobile operating systems as their base. But for Plasma Mobile to work on newer devices powered by Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or later versions, requires the upstream libhybris library component to get a major update.

