KDE Plasma 5.8.5 Is the Last Bugfix Release for 2016, Over 55 Issues Resolved

KDE Plasma 5.8.5 is the fifth planned bugfix release of KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS, and also the last for 2016. According to the changelog, which we've attached at the end of the article, this point release fixes a total of 57 issues reported by users since last month's KDE Plasma 5.8.4 maintenance update. Among the components that received the most attention in KDE Plasma 5.8.5 LTS, we can mention Plasma Workspace, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Discover, and KScreen. Additionally, the Plasma add-ons, Breeze icon theme, KWin window manager, libkscreen, plasma-integration, and Plasma NetworkManager (plasma-nm) got small fixes.

