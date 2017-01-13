Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Learn The Basics of How Linux I/O (Input/Output) Redirection Works

Jan 13, 2017, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Ravi Saive)

One of the most important and interesting topics under Linux administration is I/O redirection. This feature of the command line enables you to redirect the input and/or output of commands from and/or to files, or join multiple commands together using pipes to form what is known as a ???command pipeline???.

