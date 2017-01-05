Learning bash scripting for beginners

(Other stories by Anonymous

Bash (Bourne-Again SHell) is a Linux and Unix-like system shell or command language interpreter. It is a default shell on many operating systems including Linux and Apple MacOS X. Shell scripts are a fundamental part of the Unix programming environment. Here are a list of tutorials and helpful resources to help you learn bash scripting and bash shell itself. You should read the following documents if you are interested in learning the basics of shell scripting.

Complete Story

Related Stories: