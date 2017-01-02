Linus Torvalds' Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Divelog App Gets First Beta Release

Linus Torvalds himself had the pleasure of announcing the release of Subsurface 4.6 Beta 1 this week on his Google+ account, and it looks like the upcoming major release promises great new features and improvements to the multiplatform application designed for tracking single or multi-tank dives using air, TriMix, and Nitrox. Notable changes include improved handling of slow network connections when attempting to store data in the cloud, along with the implementation of the "--cloud-timeout=" command-line argument for adding extra time to the cloud storage connectivity. There's also support for importing DAN DL7 files from other apps.

