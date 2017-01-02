Linux 4.10 rc2

Hey, it's been a really slow week between Christmas Day and New Years

Day, and I am not complaining at all.



It does mean that rc2 is ridiculously and unrealistically small. I

almost decided to skip rc2 entirely, but a small little meaningless

release every once in a while never hurt anybody. So here it is.



The only even remotely noticeable work here is the DAX fixups that

really arguably should have been merge window material but depended on

stuff during this merge window and were delayed until rc2 due to that.

Even that wasn't big, and the rest is trivial small fixes.



I'm expecting things to start picking up next week as people recover

from the holidays.



Linus

