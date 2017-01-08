Linux 4.10 rc3
So after that very small rc2 due to the xmas break, we seem to be back
to fairly normal. After a quiet period like that, I tend to expect a
bigger chunk just because of pent up work, but I guess the short break
there really was vacation for everybody, and so instead we're just
seeing normal rc behavior. It still feels a bit smaller than a usual
rc3, but for the first real rc after the merge window (ie I'd compare
it to a regular rc2), it's fairly normal.
The stats look textbook for the kernel: just under 2/3rds drivers,
with almost half of the rest arch updates, and the rest being "misc"
(mainly filesystems and networking).
So nothing in particular stands out. You can get a flavor of the
details from the appended shortlog, but even more importantly - you
can go out and test.
Thanks,
Linus
