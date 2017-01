Linux 4.10 rc5

Things seem to be calming down a bit, and everything looks nominal.



There's only been about 250 changes (not counting merges) in the last

week, and the diffstat touches less than 300 files (with drivers and

architecture updates being the bulk, but there's tooling, networking

and filesystems in there too).



So keep testing, and I think we'll have a regular release schedule.



Linus

