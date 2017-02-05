Linux 4.10 rc7

Hey, look at that - it's all been very quiet, and unless anything bad

happens, we're all back to the regular schedule with this being the

last rc.



Of course, when I actually looked at my calendar, I realized that if

that actually happens, the next merge window will be awkward for me

due to travel, so it turns out that I should never have hoped for

things calming down in the first place. But I've done merge windows

during travels before, so it's not like it would necessarily be a big

problem.



And anything might happen during the next week anyway.



Anyway, rc7 is pretty small, with about half being driver fixes

(networking, GPU and HID accounts for most of it), 20% arch updates

(x86, sparc powerp, some arm64 crypto) and the rest is "misc":

filesystems, generic networking, VM, genksyms scripting etc.



It's all fairly small, and nothing particularly stands out (apart from

me being reminded once more about how much I hate modversions - we hit

another random architecture-specific tooling bug that was triggered by

it). Shortlog appended for the people who want to get an overview of

the details.

Complete Story

Related Stories: