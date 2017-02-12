Linux 4.10 rc8

Hey, it's another week, and I could have released the final 4.10.



It's not been all that busy, although we did have a number of small

last-minute regression fixes (some just reverting stuff that caused

problems and needed more thought, others fixing things). But nothing

out of the ordinary, and I wouldn't have felt bad about just doing the

final release today.

