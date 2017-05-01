Linux 4.11 Released

So after that extra week with an rc8, things were pretty calm, and I'm

much happier releasing a final 4.11 now.



We still had various smaller fixes the last week, but nothing that

made me go "hmm..". Shortlog appended for people who want to peruse

the details, but it's a mix all over, with about half being drivers

(networking dominates, but some sound fixlets too), with the rest

being soem arch updates, generic networking, and filesystem (nfs[d])

fixes. But it's all really small, which is what I like to see the last

week of the release cycle.



And with this, the merge window is obviously open. I already have two

pull request for 4.12 in my inbox, I expect that overnight I'll get a

lot more.



Linus

