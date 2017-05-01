Linux 4.11 Released
Apr 30, 2017, 22:00 (0 Talkback[s])
So after that extra week with an rc8, things were pretty calm, and I'm
much happier releasing a final 4.11 now.
We still had various smaller fixes the last week, but nothing that
made me go "hmm..". Shortlog appended for people who want to peruse
the details, but it's a mix all over, with about half being drivers
(networking dominates, but some sound fixlets too), with the rest
being soem arch updates, generic networking, and filesystem (nfs[d])
fixes. But it's all really small, which is what I like to see the last
week of the release cycle.
And with this, the merge window is obviously open. I already have two
pull request for 4.12 in my inbox, I expect that overnight I'll get a
lot more.
Linus
