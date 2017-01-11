Linux 4.11 To Enable Frame-Buffer Compression By Default For Skylake+

Skylake and newer hardware is set to have frame-buffer compression (FBC) enabled by default when the Linux 4.11 kernel rolls around in a few months. This feature can reduce power consumption while reducing memory bandwidth needed for screen refreshes.



To date only Broadwell hardware has enabled frame-buffer compression by default. Earlier generations of Intel graphics hardware have had FBC support but it remains disabled by default due to various bugs and hardware issues.

