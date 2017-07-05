Linux 4.12 Kernel Debuts New Schedulers in Big Release

Linux creator Linus Torvalds officially released the Linux 4.12 kernel on July 2, providing and improved capabilities that will help improve the scalability and performance of Linux operating systems.

The 4.12 kernel is the third major Linux kernel release of 2017, following the April 30th Linux 4.11 kernel release. In his release announcement,Torvalds commented on the large size of the Linux 4.12 release.

