Linux 4.12 Released

Things were quite calm this week, so I really didn't have any real

reason to delay the 4.12 release.



As mentioned over the various rc announcements, 4.12 is one of the

bigger releases historically, and I think only 4.9 ends up having had

more commits. And 4.9 was big at least partly because Greg announced

it was an LTS kernel. But 4.12 is just plain big.



There's also nothing particularly odd going on in the tree - it's all

just normal development, just more of it that usual. The shortlog

below is obviously just the minor changes since rc7 - the whole 4.12

shortlog is much too large to post.



In the diff department, 4.12 is also very big, although the reason

there isn't just that there's a lot of development, we have the added

bulk of a lot of new header files for the AMD Vega support. That's

almost exactly half the bulk of the patch, in fact, and partly as a

result of that the driver side dominates everything else at 85+% of

the release patch (it's not all the AMD Vega headers - the Intel IPU

driver in staging is big too, for example).



But aside from just being large, and a blip in size around rc5, the

rc's stabilized pretty nicely, so I think we're all good to go.



Go out and use it.



Oh, and obviously this means that the merge window for 4.13 is thus

open. You know the drill.



Linus

