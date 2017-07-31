Linux 4.13 rc3
Jul 31, 2017, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Linus Torvalds)
Another week, another rc.
Usually rc2 is the really quiet one, but this release cycle rc2 was
fairly busy and it made me worry a bit about whether there was
something bad going on with 4.13.
But no, it was just random timing, and people got started sending in
fixes early, and this release cycle it's rc3 that is small. It's about
half the size (in commits) of rc2 - usually things are the other way
around. Maybe people are starting to go on vacation (August tends to
be quiet in Europe in particular).
I'm not complaining. Quiet weeks are nice.
Complete Story
Related Stories: