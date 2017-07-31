Linux 4.13 rc3

Another week, another rc.



Usually rc2 is the really quiet one, but this release cycle rc2 was

fairly busy and it made me worry a bit about whether there was

something bad going on with 4.13.



But no, it was just random timing, and people got started sending in

fixes early, and this release cycle it's rc3 that is small. It's about

half the size (in commits) of rc2 - usually things are the other way

around. Maybe people are starting to go on vacation (August tends to

be quiet in Europe in particular).



I'm not complaining. Quiet weeks are nice.

