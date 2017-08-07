Linux 4.13 rc4

So rc3 was smaller than usual, and now rc4 is a bit bigger than usual.



However, it's not outrageously so, and the reason for it all is fairly

clear: the networking pull just missed rc3, so it's all in rc4

instead. That, along with the media pull, accounts for the bulk of the

changes (the networking side has more commits, while the media side

has more lines changed due largely to some SVG work in the

documentation).



In fact, the media changes to the SVG files are so dominating that the

diffs for this rc are 90% in Documentation/media. That's partly

because everything else is really pretty small. So there may be a few

more commits than usual, but they really are not all that big and

scary.



Aside from the media and networking changes, there's some amdgpu

updates, some scai styff, an ext4 update and some architecture

updates. And misc noise. The appended shortlog gives a good condensed

flavor of the changes.



Anyway, nothing really stands out, and while I really hope that we'll

see things calm down further, everything looks pretty much on track

for a normal release.



So go test things out. By now it should really be pretty safe.



Linus

Complete Story

Related Stories: