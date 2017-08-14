Linux 4.13 rc5

Things are progressing pretty normally. rc5 is smaller than rc4 was,

and nothing looks particularly scary for this release window.



Let's hope it stays that way.



The diffstat looks normal too, with just over 40% driver updates, and

just under 40% arch updates. Although the reason the arch updates show

up that highly is actually largely a single MIPS BPF JIT file that had

gotten lost (somebody forgot to "git add" it, methinks), and that got

fix up here.



Outside of drivers and architecture, it's the usual random stuff:

networking, core VM, header files and some scripting. And various misc

one-liners.



Shortlog appended, you can get something of an idea of what's been

going on from it - lots of small details being fixed up.



Go forth and test, and everything says that we'll get 4.13 out in our

usual timely manner.



Linus

Complete Story

Related Stories: