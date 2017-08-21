Linux 4.13 rc6

Things have been pretty calm, and rc6 is out there. Nothing

particular really stands out - it all looks normal, with just under

half of the patch being drivers (networking stands out, but there's

infiniband, sound and misc other things too), a third of the rest

being arch updates, and the rest is just misc more or less core stuff

all over.



The appended shortlog is about as descriptive as anything else. It's

short enough that you can easily skim through it to see if there is

something particular you might be interested in.



So everything still looks on target for a normal release schedule,

which would imply rc7 next weekend, and then the final 4.13 the week

after that.



Unless something happens, of course. Tomorrow is the solar eclipse,

and maybe it brings doom and gloom even beyond the expected Oregon

trafficalypse. You never know.



Linus

