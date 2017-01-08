Linux 4.9.1

'm announcing the release of the 4.9.1 kernel.



All users of the 4.9 kernel series must upgrade.



The updated 4.9.y git tree can be found at:

git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.9.y

and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:

http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary



thanks,



greg k-h

Complete Story

Related Stories: