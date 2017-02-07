Linux Foundation Takes Ownership of RethinkDB Code

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced on Feb. 6 that it paid $25,000 to acquire all of the RethinkDB code, copyrights and assets. The CNCF then re-licensed all the code under the Apache Software License version two, which does not have the same strict requirement for code contributions. CNCF has subsequently contributed the code to the Linux Foundation. CNCF itself is a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project.

