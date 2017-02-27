Linux From Scratch 8.0 Released, Adding Major Changes

Linux From Scratch is a book which can be used to build an independent Linux distribution which doesn't use any other Linux distribution as a base. It teaches you how things work under the hood and how to compile software and build your own Linux system. The guide is also free for all. Today, the project announced LFS 8.0 and BLFS 8.0 which contain a lot of changes.

