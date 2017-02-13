Linux Kernel 3.10.105 LTS Is Out with Almost 300 Improvements, Security Fixes

Linux kernel 3.10.105 LTS comes approximately four months after the release of the previous point release, namely Linux 3.10.104 LTS, which means that it's a massive patch that adds numerous improvements, security fixes, and updated drivers. According to the appended shortlog, a total of 294 files were changed, with 2960 insertions and 1173 deletions. Before we dive into the changes, we'd like to inform you that the Linux 3.10 LTS kernel branch will reach end of life later this year on October, so Willy Tarreau wants you to know that it's no longer suitable for deployments in new systems because it will only receive a couple more such maintenance updates to fix critical bugs, not to add new features.

