Linux Kernel 4.12 Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Production Use

You're reading it right, Linux kernel 4.12.1 is here, which means that the Linux 4.12 kernel series is now ready for production use, and OS vendors can start downloading the source tarballs, compile it for their supported hardware architectures, do some testing to see if everything works well, and then push the update to the software repositories for users to update their installations.

Unfortunately, the Linux 4.12.1 kernel is a small update that only updates several USB drivers, as well as a Xen and Infiniband one, adds a couple of fixes for the x86 and PowerPC (PPC) hardware architectures, as well as for the Global File System 2 (GFS2) file system, and the usual core kernel changes. In numbers, Linux kernel 4.12.1 changes a total of 30 files, with 291 insertions and 254 deletions.

