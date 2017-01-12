Linux Kernel 4.4.41 LTS Introduces Nouveau, Radeon, and PowerPC Improvements

Linux 4.4 is a long-term supported branch, currently used by Canonical in its Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system (sadly, it will be replaced by Linux 4.8 when Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS launches on January 19, 2017), as well as various other operating systems, including the popular Alpine Linux and Arch Linux distributions. Linux kernel 4.4.41 LTS is now the latest version, which lands less than a week after the release of the Linux 4.4.40 LTS maintenance update. However, that doesn't mean it has to be a small patch, and, in fact, it looks like it changes a total of 78 files, with 605 insertions and 187 deletions, according to the appended shortlog.

