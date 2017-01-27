Linux Kernel 4.4.45 LTS Is Another Small Patch, Introduces ARM Improvements

Just like the Linux 4.9.6 kernel, Linux kernel 4.4.45 LTS comes approximately one week after the release of the previous maintenance update of the series, namely Linux 4.4.44 LTS. Once again, it's a small patch that changes a total of 39 files, with 297 insertions and 91 deletions, according to the appended shortlog. The Linux 4.4 LTS series is the preferred choice of rock-solid and long-term supported distributions like Ubuntu 16.04. Again, Linux kernel 4.4.45 LTS is a small patch, which means that the changes included as minimal. Most of the patch are miscellaneous ARM and AArch64 (ARM64) improvements, with some minor x86 changes. The rest is split between updated InfiniBand, MMC, MTD, PCI, and SCSI drivers, and small Ceph, UBIFS, FUSE, and SunRPC bug fixes.

