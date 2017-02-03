Linux Kernel 4.4.46 LTS Is Yet Another Small Patch, Updates InfiniBand Drivers

Linux 4.4 is currently the most popular LTS (Long Term Support) kernel branch, used by popular GNU/Linux distributions like Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Alpine Linux, openSUSE Leap 42.2, as well as Arch Linux. Just like today's Linux 4.9.7 kernel release, Linux kernel 4.4.46 LTS comes one week after the previous maintenance update to change a total of 32 files, with 152 insertions and 81 deletions. Linux kernel 4.4.46 LTS is a small patch consisting of multiple InfiniBand driver changes, various minor improvements to the ARC, PA-RISC, Tile, and s390 hardware architectures, updated I2C, PINCTRL, FBDEV, and networking drivers, a couple of enhancements to NFS (Network File System) support, an updated networking stack with two SunRPC changes, and the usual mm and core kernel fixes.

Complete Story

Related Stories: