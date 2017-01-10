Mobile app development gets smarter in 2017
Jan 10, 2017
(Other stories by Clare Grant, General Manager of Mobile Red Hat)
The pace of change is unrelenting and mobile is increasingly seen as less of a standalone app project and more integral to a wider digital initiative that spans the Internet of Things (IoT), business process management, data analytics, augmented reality, and more. New areas that are gaining attention and we think will grow in 2017 are ambient intelligence (AmI) and artificial intelligence (AI).
