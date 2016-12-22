NFS Client Updates For The Linux 4.10 Kernel

For users of the Network File System, there are more NFS client updates coming in the Linux 4.10 kernel.



Sent in last week was the first pull request of NFS client updates for the Linux 4.10 merge window. There is client support for the NFSv4 unmask attribute, NFSv4 having correct support for flock() state ids, eliminating redundant GETATTR calls, attribute cache improvements, and various bug fixes.

