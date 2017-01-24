Qt 5.8 Massive Release Lets You Create Devices with Multiple UI Processes, More

Qt 5.8 is everything you love about Qt, but faster, more powerful, and lighter. It improves the cross-platform compatibility for Linux, Android, macOS, and Microsoft Windows accelerating your development of beautiful products for any device, including Internet of Things (IoT). Qt 5.8 introduces a new way to configure Qt for your needs thanks to a new project codenamed Qt Lite. There are many new and attractive features implemented in Qt 5.8, which many Qt developers will love, including the ability to create multi-process devices, as well as support for enabling simultaneous testing and development of projects for multiple teams. It also lets you integrate state machines into any Qt app and fully supports the Qt Wayland Compositor API for the next-generation Wayland display server.

